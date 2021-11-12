Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $2,665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $145.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.