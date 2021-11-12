Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $507.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.24 and a fifty-two week high of $523.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

