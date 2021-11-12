Zacks Investment Management Makes New $875,000 Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cactus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $42.08 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

