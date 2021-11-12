Zacks Investment Management Invests $782,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,564 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

DDD stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

