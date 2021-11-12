Zacks Investment Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCII stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $114.57 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average is $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.