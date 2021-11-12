Zacks Investment Management Has $1.06 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $50.49 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

