Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.13% of Movado Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $884.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

