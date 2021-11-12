Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.26). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

