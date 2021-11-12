Zacks: Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $72.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $73.95 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $286.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.92 billion to $287.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $311.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $319.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.21. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 687,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $255,974,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.