Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.11. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,189. The stock has a market cap of $881.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.