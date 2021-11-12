Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HRTG stock remained flat at $$6.61 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,858,261 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 341.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 104.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 137,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 70,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 48.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 572.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

