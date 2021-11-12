Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $17.86 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

