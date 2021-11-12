Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $1.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.69. CDW posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

