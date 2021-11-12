Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.01. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ASIX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 7,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

