Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,435. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.