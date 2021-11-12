Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

