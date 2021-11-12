Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.38). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $155.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

