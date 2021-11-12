Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $1.35 EPS

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $3,848,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 38.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,039. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

