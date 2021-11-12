Zacks: Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.88). Azul reported earnings per share of ($1.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Azul by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,600. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

