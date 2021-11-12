Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.96.

WDAY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.45. 1,455,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,406. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $300.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,659.13, a P/E/G ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Workday by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Workday by 46.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

