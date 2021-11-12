Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $12.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.30. The company had a trading volume of 187,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.62. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 80,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

