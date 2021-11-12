Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will announce sales of $3.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full-year sales of $7.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICVX shares. William Blair started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Icosavax stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 64,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

