Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $22.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $22.50 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $89.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $90.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FRBA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 24,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

