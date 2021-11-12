Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

YTEN stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

