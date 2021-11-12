Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.63. 192,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,637. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

