Yield Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,914.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $41,914.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

