YETI (NYSE:YETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.18. 47,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14. YETI has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

