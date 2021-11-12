Yellow Road Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $143,028.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 88,378,000.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.03 or 1.04887939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00071005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,686.58 or 1.00012733 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.56 or 0.07152427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,815,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.