Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 4,149 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 241.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $18,605,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bill.com by 538.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 199.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,950 shares of company stock worth $63,757,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $330.40 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day moving average is $219.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

