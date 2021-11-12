Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $816,000 Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $87,193,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $67,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,204 shares of company stock valued at $14,601,642. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

