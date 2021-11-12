Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $960,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

