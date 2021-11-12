Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 286.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $752,342. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

