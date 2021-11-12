Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

