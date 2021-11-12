Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $484.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.12 and a 200-day moving average of $441.56. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $484.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

