Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $7,262,601.13 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Xylem stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
