Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $7,262,601.13 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 50.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Xylem by 17.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,885 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 8.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xylem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.30.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

