Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $89.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.59 million. Xencor posted sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $210.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $235.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.34 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,172. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.