Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,733,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.