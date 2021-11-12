WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE WPP traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,499. WPP has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
