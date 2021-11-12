WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE WPP traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,499. WPP has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WPP by 340.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in WPP by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPP by 50.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

