Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $439 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.27 million.Workiva also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.86.
NYSE WK traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -243.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10. Workiva has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $173.24.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.
