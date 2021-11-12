Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $439 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.27 million.Workiva also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.86.

NYSE WK traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -243.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10. Workiva has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $173.24.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

