Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.50 million-$117.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.91 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.320 EPS.

NYSE WK traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $156.20. 7,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,425. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10. Workiva has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

