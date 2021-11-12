Woodline Partners LP Takes $740,000 Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.73% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter worth $242,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $995,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.76 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

