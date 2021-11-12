Woodline Partners LP Sells 26,338 Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,338 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Lava Therapeutics B.V. were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $6.84 on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.