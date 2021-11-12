Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of SLAM opened at $9.75 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

