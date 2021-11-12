Woodline Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of Elevation Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELEV. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,205,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,650,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

ELEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.