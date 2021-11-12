Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.83. 627,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $96,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

