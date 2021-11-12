Wolfe Research Trims Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price to $20.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,541,041 shares of company stock worth $165,977,639. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

