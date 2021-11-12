Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $585.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $333.06 and a 12-month high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $567,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

