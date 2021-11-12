Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut Wizz Air to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,853 ($63.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,918.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,835.79. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

