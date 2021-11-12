WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.74. 3,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74.

