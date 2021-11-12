WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.47. 127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

